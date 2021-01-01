Unsettled Start to 2021

7Weather- Rain and snow move in tonight, and then we again have the chance to see a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday.

Mixed precipitation starts between 9-11 PM tonight. It starts as snow outside on 128, but changes over to sleet/freezing rain between 1-2 AM, and then eventually all rain. Expect slick travel away from the coast/SE Mass tonight (especially between 11 PM – 3 AM).

Before we see a switchover from snow to a mix, 128 could see a quick coating. Areas along I-495 and Worcester County could see about 1″ of snow.

By 1- 3 AM the snow changes to sleet and freezing rain. By 4-5 AM, the precipitation will be all rain in our area. The light showers end between 10-11 AM, and then the rest of the day is dry. Highs reach into the low and mid 40s.

Most of the daylight hours are dry on Sunday, but then rain/snow move in overnight. It looks like the coast, SE Mass, the Cape will see mainly rain, but areas outside of 128, into Worcester County, and southern New Hampshire see snow. It also looks like another map of a coating to 2″, maybe 3″ of snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tuesday is dry, but the gloomy skies stick around. There’s a chance that the same system that’s around on Monday, loops back into southern New England on Wednesday and brings another wintry mix.