Unsettled Start To The Week

Storms with flooding rains fired up yesterday afternoon, and the locations that had storms sit over them for almost an hour, saw the most rain. From the Blackstone Valley to Norwood, locally 4-5″ of rain fell in a short amount of time, prompting flash flooding of streets and low lying spots. While rain was needed, too much too fast can cause a problem, and we certainly saw that yesterday.

Today, we’ll have some unsettled weather again as an area of low pressure sits just to our east and wobbles around. With the atmosphere featuring some chilly air aloft, and a good amount of humidity through it, there’s enough instability and moisture to produce scattered downpours popping up. In between the storms with locally heavy rain, will be dry stretches and peeks of sun, so it’s not an all day washout, just a “keep the umbrella on standby” type of day. Tuesday and Wednesday feature more or the same until that area of low pressure slides east of us.

While the Thursday – Sunday stretch will once and a while have a pop-up storm, much of that time frame will be rain-free. From the golf course to the pool to the beach, nicer summer weather will prevail with highs closer to 80 as we head into the Fourth.