The great stretch of summer weather came to a close late yesterday as clouds advanced in and wet weather backed in. Rain was heaviest overnight across the south coast, with locally up to 2″ of rain there.

As an area of low pressure spins across the region, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through today across the area with mostly cloudy skies in place. That’ll hold the temps down into the low to mid 70s.

A high surf advisory in place along the coast as waves run 3-7 feet. The risk for rip currents is moderate too.

We’ll get back to better beach weather tomorrow. Although it won’t be a perfect day, it’ll be better for the outdoor plans as any shower/storm is isolated, allowing for a lot of dry hours too. Highs return into the mid 80s.

Wednesday looks unsettled too with more scattered showers and storms.



Although Thursday – Weekend will catch a passing shower/storm at times, the trend is for some humid and hotter summer weather to settle back in with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.