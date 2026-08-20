We’re in for a tricky stretch, starting with this evening across Southern New England.

A storm moving in from the west will drive clouds and showers, mainly after 5 PM today. If you’re getting ready to leave work or leave the house, just be aware that a few extra minutes for your commute isn’t a bad idea considering the rain!

The storm that’s driving things doesn’t want to move too quickly. That’s the biggest difference in this forecast– rather than speeding on through our area, this storm looks like it’ll slam on the breaks for a moment, leading to a “rinse and repeat” situation for southeastern Massachusetts in particular.

Areas south and east of I-95 will likely have some leftover showers on Friday, particularly Friday morning, before this system gets a move on late in the day. This could lead to some ponding on roadways, and potentially minor flooding in low-lying areas and areas of poor draining in SE MA.

On the flip side, the farther west you live, the nicer your Friday will be. Areas west of 495 are more likely to see some sunshine, while areas east will see more in the way of cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Our next storm system rolls in for the weekend, making this stretch rather unsettled. In a similar fashion to Thursday/Friday, neither Saturday nor Sunday looks like a total wash… however, if you have outdoor plans, an umbrella or rain jacket is a good idea.

Saturday, we could see a few showers during the morning and afternoon, but chances are more likely in the evening. We’ll see more showers, and even a storm or two overnight.

Sunday looks to bring more of the same — a few showers, and a few thunderstorms possible as well.

Temperatures will be cool on Saturday– most of us in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be milder, with temperatures jumping back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Of course, low pressure leaves and high pressure returns just as we get back into the next workweek. Monday looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.