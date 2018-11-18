Unsettled Weather Monday/Tuesday

Rain and snow showers move into the area Sunday night and will be on and off through Monday morning. Northern Worcester County and areas in New Hampshire will likely see snow showers overnight Sunday that turn to rain showers by sunrise Monday morning. Boston will only see rain with this weak system moving through the area.

The rest of Monday will remain gloomy with areas of fog and mist.

Another system moves in Monday night that will bring rain and snow showers. Rain showers could start as early as Monday evening and it looks to switch over to snow overnight. Snow could continue into the first part of Tuesday. If we don’t see a switch over to rain throughout the day Tuesday, we could see a few inches of snow.

Boston could see a slushy 1 inch of snow, parts of Worcester County could see 1-3 inches, and the higher amounts will fall in the higher elevations.

Things finally clear up on Wednesday! There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s.

Thanksgiving Day will be cold! Highs will be in the low 20s but with breezy conditions, it feel like the teens most of the day.

Bundle up for Black Friday shopping, temperatures will drop down into the teens. It remains cold Friday in in the upper 20s.