Unsettled Weather Next Couple of Days

7Weather- We’ll see some rain around the next couple of days, and then we dry out to end the week. Rain chances return this upcoming weekend.

Light showers move in after sunset and they will remain light throughout the night. Rain picks up a bit as we get closer to sunrise Tuesday morning with some showers lingering into the morning commute.

The wet weather will mainly be around in the morning, and then the rest of the day is cloudy. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s, get into the low 50s by lunch time, and then we stay there throughout the rest of the day. It’s a layers type of day. A sweater with a rain jacket on top is best for tomorrow.

Here comes another round on Wednesday. The morning will start chilly in the upper 40s, and there could be a few light showers around. There will be a short break from the raindrops, before another round moves in mid-day. It looks like showers will be on and off the rest of the day. Highs reach into the mid and upper 50s. The coast will be breezy at times.

The Red Sox are back tomorrow! It will be a dry, but chilly game with temperatures starting in the low 50s, and falling into the upper 40s throughout the game.

Wednesday’s game likely has light showers with temperatures in the upper 50s. Thursday’s game is the pick of this 3 game series. Skies will be mainly sunny and it is mild in the upper 50s.

Friday has lots of clouds with highs are in the mid and upper 50s. Saturday has morning showers and it is mild. It looks like we’ll have afternoon rain for Mother’s Day with highs near 60º.