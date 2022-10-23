7Weather- The wet weather continues into Monday and it’ll be a bit unsettled the first half of the week.

The rain might wake you up tonight with downpours setting up in our area between 2-5AM. Expect wet weather for the Monday morning commute with pockets of heavy rain at times.

The afternoon won’t be a washout. This means it won’t be raining everywhere all afternoon, but scattered showers will be in the area. Take the umbrella with you!

Expect scattered showers for tailgating tomorrow afternoon/evening. The rain looks to move out by kickoff, but there might still be a few, lingering showers as the players go on the field. The rest of the game could have patchy drizzle. Wind is light.

From tonight through tomorrow most areas will receive 0.50″-1.00″ of rain. There could be a few cities/towns that get up to 1.50″ from this system.

Tuesday will have patchy drizzle in the morning, and then there could be peeks of sun in the afternoon. That will be enough to get us up into the mid and upper 60s. Another system arrives on Wednesday. A few showers will be around and it will feel muggy.