Unsettled Weather Next Few Days

7Weather- Finally, a pattern change! Monday will have a few showers, and then we get beneficial rain mid-week.

Monday starts with a few showers, and patchy fog. There’s another chance for spot showers in the afternoon, but it’s only a 30% of rain for the day. Overall, it mainly cloudy, warm, and muggy.

Most of the daylight hours are dry on Tuesday. There could be a spot shower throughout the day, but the better chance for rain comes after sunset. It is warm near 80º, and it will feel sticky.

It looks like we will get beneficial rain late Tuesday – early Thursday. We finally have a pattern change, and it’s all thanks to a change in the jet stream. It sets up so that we get back to back low pressure systems in the region. The first comes in Tuesday night, and moves out Wednesday afternoon. That’s window #1 for rain. The second low pressure moves in Wednesday night, and moves out Thursday morning. This is window #2 for beneficial rain.

From Tuesday evening – Thursday morning, most of Worcester County and part of southern New Hampshire likely get 2-3″ of rain. The rest of the area, including Boston will be between 1-2″.