7Weather- Showers arrive Sunday afternoon and then we’re looking an unsettled weather pattern to start the week.

It will be a cooler end to the weekend with lots of clouds and afternoon showers (for most areas). Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket will start to see rain between 7-9AM, and then closer to 10AM for the Cape.

Southeast Massachusetts starts to see wet weather around lunch time, and then showers move along the Mass Pike closer to 2PM. The light rain will be around for everyone by 5PM and we’ll have scattered showers throughout the evening and into the night.

Monday morning will have a few showers around for the commute and it is mild for late October with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. The better chance of rain throughout the afternoon will be for eastern Massachusetts with a few downpours possible.

Rain slowly moves out by sunset with drizzle leftover in the evening.

Wind is light for the Patriots game with on and off drizzle possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.