7Weather- We had beautiful weather for the first day of May, but the first full week of May is looking a bit unsettled.

Grab the umbrella as you walk out the door Monday. There will be sprinkles around in the morning, spotty showers mid-day, and then scattered rain for the evening commute. Expect light, on and off showers Monday night.

Temperatures start in the low and mid 40s and then we get into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. Dress in layers with the top layer being the rain jacket.

There will likely be patchy drizzle and fog Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low and mid 40s. The afternoon is dry and cool with highs in the mid 50s inland and in the low 50s along the coast.

You’ll need the rain jacket and umbrella Wednesday. Scattered showers will be around throughout most of day. The day starts in the low and mid 40s and and onshore breeze keeps is cool in the low and mid 50s.

Thursday is the pick of the week! Expect sunshine with highs near 70º.

We’ll be watching a system that is just south of the area Friday into Saturday. Right now it looks like that system misses us, but any jog north towards us will bring wet weather.