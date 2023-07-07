After a couple of sunny days for most of the area, unsettled weather will slowly work its way back into New England the next few days.

Saturday will feature more clouds, especially along the shoreline as a coastal storm system passes out to sea. Meanwhile in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire a stalled front will produce afternoon showers and storms for some.

The front remains in the area on Sunday but also remains stalled, meaning the system will be weaker but could still produce a shower or storm into the afternoon, even for locations a little closer to the coast.

Widespread rain moves in on Monday as a second cold front moves through the area with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.