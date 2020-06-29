Unsettled Weather the Next Two Days

7Weather- A low pressure system is in control our our weather for the next couple of days, keeping the extra clouds around, and the chances for rain.

It remains cloudy tonight with a few showers. Temperatures drop down into the the low and mid 60s, and there will be patchy fog.

Tuesday morning has patchy fog and mist. There could be an isolated shower, but the better chance for downpours comes in the afternoon. Temperatures start in the mid 60s, and don’t go up much from there. Highs only make it into the low 70s. The afternoon will have pop-up downpours, much like what we had today. Not everyone will get them, but if they pass by you, you’ll get a good, soaking rain.

That low pressure system is still around on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are once again in the forecast as the low continues to swirl in our region. Highs reach into the mid 70s inland, and in the low 70s along the coast.

Things finally clear up on Thursday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 80s. Most of Friday is dry and temperatures are in the upper 70s. Showers begin to move in after sunset Friday and there could be a few showers that linger throughout the day on Saturday. There is a chance that a high pressure system blocks these showers. We will continue to keep eye on the holiday forecast.