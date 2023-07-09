The clouds are winning out this morning, and that’ll be the case today. Scattered storms develop this afternoon mainly north and west of the region. This unsettled weather continues through Tuesday. Midweek looks a bit more promising for us!

A Flood Watch is in place for areas outside of I-495 this evening through Tuesday morning. Conditions are favorable to produce heavy rainfall that could cause flooding throughout central and western Mass. Far western Mass could pick up 2-4″ of rain. Central Mass and outside of 495 1-2″ of rainfall. Lesser amounts for eastern and southeast Mass.

Outside of the wet weather this morning it’s dry. It’s a mild, humid and overcast start. It’ll stay mainly cloudy and humid and feel warm this afternoon. Highs will be near 80/low 80s inland. Coastal towns stay in the upper 70s. Eastern Mass stays mainly dry today. The best chance for scattered storms will be outside of I-495.

The Weather Prediction Center highlights New England with a slight to moderate risk for excessive rainfall tomorrow. Once again the heaviest rain will set up north and west of I-495 with scattered showers filling in east. Plan for scattered showers around for the morning commute. Then we’ll watch for the greatest threat for scattered afternoon storms inland.

Tuesday won’t be as wet as Monday. There will still be a few showers around with the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

Tuesday night we’ll clear out more. Wednesday will bring more sun and the return of the heat. The forecast turns unsettled again toward the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black