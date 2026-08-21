A damp start the the day kicks off this Friday as overnight showers linger this morning. Rainfall totals have been light north of the Pike, with higher totals falling across Southeast Mass. That trend will continue today, where showers are more likely for Southeast Mass as it turns mainly dry northwest of Boston with some breaks of sunshine there. Highs will range from near 70 across Southeast Mass to 75-80 northwest of Boston, warmest across northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire.

The weekend will be unsettled at times, but overall, expect a lot of dry hours in the mix too. A few spotty showers with a lot of clouds are around tomorrow with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will turn very humid with dew points near 70. While we’ll track some midday scattered showers/storms, we’ll also catch some mid to late afternoon breaks of sunshine with temps pushing up to near 80.

We’ll stay near 80 early to mid week next week, but with lower humidity and dry skies.