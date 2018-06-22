Unsettled Weekend At Times

A beauty of a day is ahead of us today with sunshine prevailing for most of the day. Some mid to high level clouds move in this afternoon, but overall, it’s a solid finish to the work week as highs near 70 at the coast and head toward 75-80 inland. Humidity remains low.

Clouds increase tonight, and occasional batches of showers work tomorrow. Lots of clouds will prevail as temperatures get stuck in mid 60s to near 70. It won’t rain all day, but keep the umbrella handy if you’re going to be in and out of the house. Sunday is a warmer day and much more humid with highs near 80. Most of the morning will be dry, but I do expect scattered storms to fire in the afternoon and linger into the evening. So all and all, while not a washout weekend, it’ll be wet at times. We could use the rain too, just wish the timing was better.

Enjoy today.

