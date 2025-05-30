We’ll dial up the temps a bit more again today with highs pushing in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Low clouds and cooler temps will be felt near the south coast. While a good portion of the day is dry, occasional spotty showers sprout up. Most of them this afternoon and most of them north and west of I-95.



Rain chances ramp up late tonight and early Saturday morning with widespread showers/embedded thunder and localized downpours likely. The most widespread rain and downpour risk is highest in the 4-9am timeframe Saturday. After 9am, showers become more isolated as we start catching some dry breaks in here. Although an early afternoon passing shower can’t be ruled out, we should catch several hours in a row of mainly dry weather settle in, especially mid to late afternoon. All said and done, another 0.50-1.50″ of rain drops before we close the books on a wet month.

More showers are likely to move back in during the evening/overnight.



Sunday is ok overall. It’ll be cool and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out, but much of the day is dry.



We look good to start the first workweek of June as more summery weather builds in next week. Highs run well into the 70s by Tuesday and push near/above 80 Wednesday and Thursday away from the Cape.