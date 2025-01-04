The cold and wind are getting locked in to Massachusetts over the next week! Make sure to have the winter gear ready to go.

Morning temperatures today are in the 20s with afternoon highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. Feels-like temperatures are only going to reach the teens, though, so that’s what you’re going to want to dress for.

Those bitter-cold feels-like temperatures are due to the gusty winds. Winds will gust over 20 mph throughout the day.

We’ll stay mostly dry, but the wind could carry a couple of flurries into our area from western Massachusetts and southern Vermont.

Tonight, we’ll get down to the mid to upper teens and we’ll stay dry. Unfortunately Sunday will be a similarly cold day. Afternoon highs will again top off in the upper 20s and low 30s but those feels-like temperatures are stuck in the teens due to the gusty winds.

There will be more clouds around on Sunday, and again that wind could carry some flurries into our area.

As we usher in a new work-week, the cold and wind will stick around. Monday will be cold and dry in the upper 20s and low 30s again. Tuesday we’ll only reach the mid to upper 20s and a wind again will make it feel like the teens. Wednesday and Thursday will be repeats of that.

Friday will be back to the low to mid 30s but still windy.