The first half of your weekend was picture-perfect across Massachusetts with warm temperatures and plenty of sun, and that pattern is expected to continue into Sunday.

Most of us topped off in the upper 70s and low 80s earlier this afternoon. It felt amazing due to the low levels of humidity.

Overnight lows will drop to the 50s with afternoon highs Sunday once again reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a couple of degrees cooler at the coastline.

The dry conditions continue into Monday. Skies will remain sunny with highs back up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be slightly sticky but it won’t be middle-of-summer humid.

Tuesday will be dry during the day. It’ll be partly cloudy with not quite as warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. Our next chance for rain rolls in Tuesday night.

The temperature drop comes Wednesday with highs way down to the upper 60s. It will be breezy with showers, so make sure to grab your rain coat!

The temperature continues to drop Thursday with morning lows back into the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. It will be bright, but a lingering breeze will make the day feel downright chilly. Friday we ditch the breeze and it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. We’re watching a low-end chance for a shower on Saturday.

