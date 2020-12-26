Up And Down Temps

7Weather- It’s a chilly end to the weekend, and then we’re back to mild temperatures to start the week.

Sunday starts cold with morning lows in the low and mid 20s. Temperatures are near freezing by 10 AM, and then highs are between 35º-40º. It is a beautiful, winter day with light winds and plenty of sunshine.

Monday morning is chilly, and then we rebound into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. Skies are mainly cloudy throughout the first part of the day, and then we might see some clearing around sunset. I think most of us remain dry, but there could be few sprinkles around lunch time.

Good news! We gain 38 minutes of daylight in the next four weeks. If you are tired of the 4 PM sunsets, don’t worry, we’re closer to a 5 PM sunset by January 24th.

More good news! The rain we got on Christmas Day really helped us out. Boston and Worcester are now both well above average for precipitation for the month of December.

Alright, we continue the ups and down on the 7day for the last several days of 2020. Tuesday is cold with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Wednesday remains chilly, but with less wind, it won’t feel too bad. Mild weather returns on New Year’s Eve, and then it’s warm to ring in 2021. Rain and wind are likely, but not as much rain as our Christmas storm.