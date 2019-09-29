Up And Down Temps

7Weather- Overall, it was a warm first weekend of fall. It is cooler on Monday, but then we warm up a bit again. After that, a good push of cooler air moves in and we drop below average to end the week.

MONDAY:

Make sure to grab the light jacket as you walk out the door Monday morning, most towns wake up to temperatures in the 40s. Boston will be in the low 50s.

Highs are in the low and mid 60s in the afternoon, and there will be an onshore breeze.

MID-WEEK WARM UP:

A warm front lifts through the area Tuesday. Temps jump back into the upper 70s, and there could be a quick shower.

A cold front then moves in on Wednesday. Models are not in agreement with the timing of the front, so this could be a day where temperatures will range from the low 70 to the mid 80s. This brings a good push of cool air into New England. Highs are in the upper 50s on Friday.