High heat and high humidity helped fuel scattered severe storms across parts of New England yesterday, especially across Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire. Fortunately, across Massachusetts, the severe weather was limited.



What was not limited… the humidity in the air. That soupy weather kicks off this Monday morning too as dew points are still running near 70. However, that’ll change through the day as drier air pushes in from the west, allowing dew points to drop off into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

There will be more clouds mixed in this afternoon, with a few spot showers popping up. Scattered showers will slide through this evening, before drying out overnight.



Tomorrow looks like a great beach/pool day as temps run 85-90, humidity is low and we’ll be dry start to finish.

Wednesday, the heat is back with highs in the lower 90s as humidity comes surging back in too. It won’t last long though as a cold front slides through Wednesday night/Thursday AM. That’ll supply the chance for showers and storms too overnight Wednesday, but also ushers in lowering humidity Thursday afternoon – Saturday.