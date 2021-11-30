7Weather- Temperatures are going up the next two days, and then we’re back down to end the week and into the weekend.

We only drop about 5 degrees overnight as a warm front lifts through the region. You’ll still need the jacket when you walk out the door with temperatures in the low 30s. It won’t be as chilly tomorrow afternoon as it has been the last few days with highs in the low 40s. There will still be a chilly breeze around. We drop off into the mid and upper 30s by 5 PM. The day starts sunny, and then it becomes partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Spotty, light showers are around Thursday morning with mild temperatures in the low and mid 40s at 7AM. Thursday won’t be a washout with breaks from the rain throughout the afternoon. We’ll see our highs during this dry period in the low and mid 50s. A second round of wet weather moves in about an hour before sunset and will be around in the evening.

You’ll want to prepare for wet weather for he Boston Common tree lighting as some of the afternoon showers might linger into the evening. It won’t be cool in the mid 40s.

Today is the last day of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The forecast by NOAA was right on point. There were 21 names storms, which is above average, 7 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes (Category 3 of higher).

Of those 4 major hurricanes 1 made landfall in the United States. Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, August 29th as a category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, LA. It had sustained wind at 150mph, and gusts at about 170 mph.

New England was impacted by 4 tropical systems this season. Elsa brought tropical rain (2-4″), Fred and Henri brought tropical tornadoes, and the remnants of Ida caused major flooding in NYC and part of CT. There were also tornado warnings on the Cape from Ida with one confirmed tornado.

Chilly air moves in behind that rain on Thursday. Friday has highs in the low 40s, but a gusty wind will make it feel about ten degrees colder. Sunday has increasing clouds and below average highs in the mid 30s.