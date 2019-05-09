Ups and Downs Ahead

Perfection in the weather department yesterday as sunshine prevailed as temps neared 70 inland while we remained in the 50s to near 60 at the coast. With tons of sun, it was a tough day to top weather-wise.

While we won’t top that weather today, we’ll do ok with temps running in the low 60s inland and mid 50s at the coast. Sunshine does fade away this afternoon and clouds thicken tonight. An isolated shower is possible tonight, but a better chance for scattered showers arrive tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. A passing thunderstorm is even possible tomorrow night, along a cool front that pushes through. Highs tomorrow do reach the lower 60s, but will feel a bit cooler with a busy southeasterly breeze.

Saturday looks solid with returning sun and temps in the mid to upper 60s. Even at the coast it’ll be milder thanks to a strong enough offshore wind.

Mother’s Day looks cool with lots of clouds and showers are possible, although, if high pressure holds on just enough, most showers could stay to our south. So check back for updates on that.

While not ideal, hey, it could be worse… check out this map below.