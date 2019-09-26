Ups and Downs Ahead… Few Showers Late Today

We’ll start off today with areas of fog across parts of Southeast Mass before sun breaks out and overall temperatures eventually warm up into the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. It’ll be cooler along the South Coast, but overall, expect a warm day ahead.

While it’ll be warm, it’ll also be breezy and not a completely dry day. Late this afternoon, a line of showers and rumbles of thunder move across Southern New England, dampening part of the evening commute. The highest shower risk is between 4-8pm. Timing around Worcester County is 4-6pm, Boston metro area around 5-8pm and 7-9pm for the Cape. Rain totals won’t be all that high with a few spots picking up 0.25-0.35″ is locally heavier showers, while most location get less than 0.25″.

Tomorrow is a beauty with low humidity, tons of sun and highs in the 70s. Saturday we’re back into the 80s, then back to near 70 Sunday. The only rain chance I see this weekend is an isolated shower Saturday evening with a cold front slipping through.