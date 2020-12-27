Ups and Downs For The Last Days of 2020

7Weather- From the 30s this weekend, to near 50 Monday, and then back down into the 30s mid-week. Hop on the roller coaster ride this week.

We kick off the week with lots of clouds on Monday. The day starts in the low and mid 30s, and then we jump into the low and mid 40s by 11AM. There could be sprinkles mid-day and a cool breeze, but that’s about it for the day. Highs will be between 45-52º. Most of the day is cloudy, but it looks like we could see some clearing after 3 PM.

You’ll need the winter gear on Tuesday. Highs reach into the low and mid 30s, but with windy conditions, it will feel more the the teens and low 20s. The wind dies down on Wednesday, so it won’t fee as cold. Temperatures are near 40º.

We are looking at wet weather for New Year’s Eve, and to ring in 2021. Unlike the Christmas rain storm, we are not expecting as much rain. For Friday, we are focused on the precipitation type (rain, freezing rain, sleet), which is highly dependent on the storm track.

For now it looks like Thursday is mainly light, rain showers. It gets tricky on Friday. If precipitation develops in the morning, there could be a mix north and west of Boston. Right now (5 days out), it looks like it moves in throughout the afternoon. With that timing, there could be a mix in the late afternoon/evening on Friday. We will keep a close eye on this system, and iron out the details as we get closer.