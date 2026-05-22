Crisp air is back in place this morning as 40s are fairly widespread to start the day as a cool northerly breeze prevails. Today, filtered sunshine will send temps back into the mid 60s to near 70 inland. With winds out of the north to northeast, it’ll be cooler at the coast as temps hover near 60.

The weekend starts dry despite thickening clouds, Saturday as temps warm into the mid 60s. By Sunday, rain starts to move in and with it, a chilly air mass that struggles to get out of the 50s. That rain continues into Sunday night. Our fortunes look to change on Memorial Day as shower chances are much lower, back to isolated, and temps respond to breaks of sun, sending the highs back to near 70.

Go figure, by the time we’re back to school and back to work, we’re also back to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday.