Very Cold Again Tonight, Mild by Wednesday

Temperatures this evening are close to our lows overnight. We are only expecting to drop a couple to a few degrees from where we are now. Eventually we drop between -4º to 7º.

When you factor in the wind, it will feel like 15 to 25 degrees below zero. For that reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning for the entire area.

We haven’t been this cold since the first week of January in 2018. Both Worcester and Boston broke the record for “coldest high” today.

We actually hit these temperatures right around midnight and then temperatures fell into the single digits for the rest of the day in Boston.

In Worcester temperatures fell below zero after 2 AM and stayed there the rest of the day.

This morning, Worcester dropped down to 6 below zero, and tied the old record low temperatures that was set back in 1970.

It’s a cold start to Monday but then we get into the low 20s in the afternoon. Not too bad, compared to where we were today!

Wednesday is mostly cloudy and mild in the low 40s. Rain develops in the afternoon and then there will be periods of rain through Thursday night.

We are back to colder weather by Saturday with highs in the mid-20s.