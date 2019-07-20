Very Hot Again Sunday, Some Relief Monday

7Weather- Highs reach into the mid and upper 90s on Saturday with heat index values close to 110º. Lawrence, Bedford, Norwood, and Plymouth broke record high temperatures on Saturday. Unfortunately, the heat is here to stay for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will be hot, humid and hazy. Highs will be between 93-101º, with “feels like” temperatures between 102-113º. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM Sunday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, becoming cloudy overnight. There could be an isolated thunderstorm late in the day.

We finally get a break from the heat on Monday. It will still feel a bit muggy, but temperatures drop into the mid 80s. There also a chance or a few showers late in the afternoon, and then scattered rain Monday evening and overnight. Showers continue on and off until the early afternoon on Tuesday. Highs are even a little bit cooler on Tuesday, in the mid 70s.