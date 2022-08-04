7Weather- It is very hot today with highs near 100º. It won’t be as hot tomorrow, but it will be more humid making it feel just as hot.

Temperatures quickly move up today. We’ll be in the low 90s by lunch time and then we hit highs between 2-5PM into the mid and upper 90s.

Dew points will be near 60º which puts us on the low end of muggy. With a dew point near 60º and an air temperatures near 100º, it will be more of a dry heat this afternoon.

Yes, this will likely be record breaking heat for Boston and perhaps Worcester as well. The current record for Boston is 96º set in 1928.

Friday is not “as hot”, but with the humidity it will feel about five degrees hotter. A cold front never gets to us but it gets close enough to give us the chance of scattered storms Friday afternoon. Saturday could have a few storms as early as mid-day and it will feel tropical. Highs reach into the low 90s.

Humidity really increases Saturday and it stays humid through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Sunday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 90s. A spot storm will be around in the afternoon. Monday is hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.