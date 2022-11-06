Felt more like September out there today with these high temps recorded…

and for Boston as well as Worcester, those were good enough for record highs!

We have another very warm day on Monday…

I would plan on clouds and even a few isolated showers between 5-8am on Monday but after that, skies will quickly become sunny for the rest of the day. The reason for the isolated showers is a cool front sweeping through the region. That front will eventually sweep the record warmth out of the region but not until after sunset Monday so plan on another September-like day…

What that front will do tho is sweep the September humidity out of the region by midday Monday and beyond. check out the dewpoint drop anticipated for Monday…

By Tuesday, that is when we will see a return to November weather (at least for a few days) but able to keep the sunshine around!

Have a great week!

~JR