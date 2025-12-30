With a powerhouse storm to our northeast, a vicious westerly wind has kicked in, gusting 40-60mph this morning. The strong winds linger through the day and start to subside a bit this evening and then fade back to 20-30mph gusts by tomorrow morning. We’ll watch for the potential for downed trees and pockets of power outages with the strong winds. Wind advisories and a high wind warning are in effect through this evening.

The wind is also driving in the cold air as temps won’t change much through the day, holding in the mid 20s for most this afternoon. Tomorrow will still be breezy, but not nearly as windy as gusts run 20-30mph. Highs recovery to the upper 20s and lower 30s, so overall, a better day.

New Year’s Eve festivities will feature increasing clouds and temps in the 20s during the evening. Around midnight, some snow showers and flurries break out with a period of steadier snow possible across far Southeast Mass predawn New Year’s Day. Spotty coatings to an inch of snow fall, with the best shot for an inch or two, down across the Cape. Any flakes that fall are done early New Year’s Day morning as cold sunshine returns for the rest of the day.

Friday, through the weekend looks chilly, but dry with highs in the 20s to lower 30s and lows in the single digits and teens.