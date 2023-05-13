7Weather- It’s a great weekend for us across Southern New England! As of this writing, temperatures are already in the 60s. We’ll get plenty of sunshine to boost temperatures into the upper 70s/near 80 this afternoon. A cold front has dropped in across New England. We won’t feel the cooler air until overnight into tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be more seasonable. It’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine too.

We’re waking up to sunshine mixed with clouds. Overnight a couple showers moved in across the region. The thickest cloud cover is to the south. Clouds will continue to clear to mostly sunshine from north to south. The South Coast, Buzzards Bay, Cape and the Islands will hold on to clouds a little bit longer.

It’s tank top weather for the Sox game! Just grab the shades and the sunscreen.

Mainly clear with light wind overnight. The cooler air above us will work in and temperatures will fall into the upper 40s/low 50s by tomorrow morning. It’ll be a seasonable start with some high clouds. We’ll see a lot of sunshine with temperatures staying mainly in the 60s.

Next week it’ll be breezy at times. That’ll kick up the tree pollen!

There’s a chance for a spot shower late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise we’re mainly dry with our next shower chance not until next weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black