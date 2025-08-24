We continue with our weekend of nice weather! It’s warm and breezy again today. There will be more clouds with some sun, and it will feel a bit muggy. Highs reach the upper 70s/low 80s.

There’s still an elevated risk for rip currents on our beaches today with some chop on the water.

Wet weather returns tonight and into tomorrow. Our weather setup features low pressure off the Carolina coast and a cold front off to our west. The coastal low brings rain mainly across the Cape and Islands overnight into tomorrow morning. The cold front comes through tomorrow and triggers the chance for an afternoon/evening shower/storm.

As Erin’s impacts continue to taper in our waters, our next named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season formed. Tropical Storm Fernand (pronunced “fair-NAHN) formed south southeast of Bermuda yesterday. It is expected to stay east of Bermuda and remain a tropical storm over open waters.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black