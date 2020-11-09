Warm Air Winning

What a weekend! Temps ran in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday for many, and will do the same again today. 74 is the record in Boston today, 71 is the record in Worcester. Worcester will have an easier time breaking it’s record, as Boston may sea breeze enough to fall just shy. If wind kicks west in Boston, we’ll break the record. Regardless, it’s a warm and bright day after a chilly start.

Temps remain warm through the next few days, then drop off by the end of the week.

Rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday, with the heaviest of it likely across Southeast Mass.