Mother Nature flipped the calendar back to summer today with highs in the 70s and 80s! Boston and Worcester both reached new daily record highs that were set two years ago. For Boston, this is the latest 80° day on record. The previous latest was November 2nd in 1950. Our average latest 80° day is September 30th.

That’s one less “sweater weather” kind of fall day for us in Boston. The number of warmer than average fall days in Boston is on rise since 1970.

Where is our sweater weather? A dry cold front will continue to move east through tomorrow. Our wind will switch to the northwest, but we won’t experience noticeably cooler temperatures just yet. Another cold front drops in Friday bringing much cooler temperatures for Saturday.

Tomorrow won’t be AS warm, but temperatures will still be above normal. Boston’s normal temperature is 55°. We’ll start out in the 50s tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, some towns could reach 70°. It will be breezy, and we’ll see sun and clouds.

Friday starts off chilly then ends mild in the 60s. The wind will pick up a notch, so expect a return to gusty conditions. 50s return for the weekend. It’ll be a cold start in the upper 20s Sunday morning.

Tomorrow, we’ll get a look at the updated drought monitor. You can see where we currently stand below. Our next chance of rain is Sunday night into Monday morning. The Euro and GFS are not showing optimistic signs of a soaking rain which we need.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black