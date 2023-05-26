7Weather- How does sunshine, dry conditions and warm temperatures sound for the holiday weekend? Sounds perfect! 70s and 80s – with Sunday being the warmest of the three-day weekend. Temperatures at the coast and Cape stay cooler.

High pressure will be around this weekend. It’ll keep an area of low pressure and any rain to our south. High pressure brings us a northwest wind tomorrow with sea breezes developing for the afternoon. The high pressure will shift and usher in a southwest wind on Sunday. That’ll boost temperatures into 80s inland, but keep the Cape much cooler with the wind coming off the cool South Coast waters. Monday the wind shifts again. This time out of the northeast and that’ll drop temperatures and keep it cooler on the coast.

Tomorrow, it will start off cool in the 40s. Temperatures rebound quickly through the 50s with a lot of sunshine.

Here’s the temperature in your town on Saturday…

You can see how high temperatures soar with a lot of sun and a southwest wind on Sunday. That wind direction means a cooler Cape.

It might feel cooler with an ocean breeze at the beach, but don’t forget the sunscreen. That UV index is high this weekend.

Next week, will be mainly dry. Temperatures rebound midweek. We’ll push close to 90° by Thursday. There’s a chance for showers later in the 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black