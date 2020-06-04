Warm and Dry Today, Few Storms Ahead

Sunny skies and warm air is in place today as temps warm up into the mid to upper 80s. While we have a bit of humidity in place this morning, the air dries out this afternoon as dew points drop into the low 50s.

Scattered showers and storms roll through late tonight, mainly between 2am-6am, and leave mugginess and clouds in their wake for tomorrow morning. It’ll be a muggy and cloudy start as temps hover near 70 early, then warm to the mid 80s in the afternoon. Most of the day is dry, but mid to late afternoon scattered showers and storms re-fire, and will be hit or miss into the evening.

A few scattered storms move in Saturday, a few which could be strong. Despite that, a good chunk of the day will be dry with highs in the 80s. While we start the day humid, the humidity levels dry out late in the day. Cooler air and lower humidity remain in place for Sunday as highs backtrack into the 70s.