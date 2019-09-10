Warm And Humid Wednesday

7Weather- Summer weather returns, but only for a day. A front clears the area Thursday, dropping us back into 60s and 70s to end the week.

WEDNESDAY:

The day starts cloudy and muggy with a chance for a spot shower. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Highs will depend on how much sun we see in the afternoon. If we get a good amount of clearing, then temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s.

If we only have a short period of sun, then we get stuck in the low 80s. Expect humid conditions with dew points in the mid and upper 60s.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND:

Thursday has highs between 67-73º. There will be cloudy skies in the morning with a spot shower possible, and then some sun late.

We have fall-like weather on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

If you’re already thinking about the weekend…. it’s not looking to bad.

Saturday has some extra clouds around, temps are in the mid 70s, and there could be a shower late in the day.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. Highs are close to 80, an there will be a mix of sun and clouds.