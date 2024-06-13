Plenty of sunshine out there today! That helped boost our temperatures into the 80s. We’ll stay warm tomorrow, but add humidity and the risk of storms.

Temperatures overnight will stay in the 60s. Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and a southwest breeze. Once again, temperatures stay in the 70s for the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands.

A cold front that’s been near the Midwest today will interact with the warmth and humidity around Southern New England sparking scattered strong to severe storms. The best chance for stronger storms will be to the north and west where there will be more instability. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning during the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a closer look at radar tomorrow. I can’t rule out the chance for a spot shower in the morning. Most of the activity will be in the afternoon and evening. Storms fire up to our west by midday/early afternoon. A line of storms moves east to Central Mass by late afternoon/early evening. There won’t be as much energy to work with closer to the coast, but there could still be a storm or two. By late evening, there will still be scattered showers. A spot shower could linger for Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Expect a lot of clouds Saturday morning, especially for eastern Mass.

It’ll still be muggy Saturday morning, with improving dew points as we go through the day. Plan for a comfy air mass in place on Sunday! Just in time to celebrate Dad.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid/upper 70s. We’ll return to the warmth on Monday near 80°. Then the heat builds Tuesday – Friday. Right now, it looks like the heat could peak by the end of the week. Thursday has the highest probability towns hit 90° or higher. The humidity will be back with us as well. Hello summer!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black