Warm and Mostly Sunny Saturday, Cooler with Late Day Showers Sunday

Temperatures warmed up into the low 70s inland today, upper 50s to low 60s at the coast with the culprit being the onshore breeze.

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight, but still remaining dry with lows into the upper 40s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with highs into the mid-70s inland, Boston skimming 70°, with the coolest spots being the South Coast and the Cape and Islands due to a SW breeze with highs into the 50s.

Sunday starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies. The rain showers hold off until after dinner time as the low over the Great Lakes pinwheels a line of showers into southern New England.

Highs on Sunday will only be in the low to mid 50s which is seasonable for this time of year.

With the cool down and the threat for showers, we do get some relief for those early spring allergies.

We have a few lingering showers possible Monday, but it will not be a washout. It will be a chilly start to the week with highs near 50° under cloudy skies and a chilly breeze. Seasonable midweek under mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a shower or two Wednesday.