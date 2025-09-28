Our weekend ends with warmer temperatures! This morning it’s mild. Clouds and showers overnight kept temperatures in the 60s. An area of low pressure to our south brought some showers to southeast Massachusetts overnight. Amounts were light. As of this writing, there are still showers near the Islands. We’ll continue to clear out this morning and get into sunshine for the rest of the day.

The mild morning combined with the sunshine will boost temperatures into the low 80s for a lot of us. I have temperatures on the Cape and Islands in the mid/upper 70s.

Winning weather for the Patriots game. Let’s hope they can get a win as well!

You’ll see more clouds closer to sunset. That’s associated with a dry cold front dropping in. It will make for a mainly clear night with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Another front comes through Tuesday. Its behind this cooler air will work aloft. That combined with a chilly northeast breeze will bring a big drop in high temperatures mid to late week. We might struggle to get out of the 50s on Thursday!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black