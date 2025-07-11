We’re heading into a mainly dry, warm and muggy weekend. Temperatures will be pretty similar both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s and end in the low/mid 80s inland. It stays cooler at the coast in the 70s.

There’s about a twenty percent chance for a storm tomorrow. It’s dry for us Sunday. Expected rain totals are below to give you idea of generally where the storms will be. That’s north and west of the city. An onshore wind will keep storms away from the coast with marine air in place.

We’ll wake up to fog tomorrow morning. Fog lifts through the morning, and there will be more sunshine for the afternoon. Then we’ll watch for the threat for a shower or storm to pop up. That threat goes away around/past sunset. Fog redevelops once again. We’ll wake up to thick areas of fog Sunday morning, and then get into more sunshine for the afternoon.

Our next chance for storms comes on Monday. Then it’s back to the heat! It’ll be humid too making it feel hotter.

