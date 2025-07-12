Good morning! We’re waking up to areas of fog and low clouds. That will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be fairly similar to yesterday in the low/mid 80s. The wind will shift southeasterly and keep temperatures on the coast in the 70s this afternoon.

There’s a chance for an isolated storm to pop up later today. That chance is greatest north and west of the city. Storms should stay away from the coast thanks to an onshore wind. I think the storms will be similar to yesterday given there’s still a lot of moisture in the atmosphere. If you get under one of those cells, downpours can be expected.

Overnight, fog redevelops. Similar to today, low clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s inland and 70s on the coast again. Tomorrow is dry for everyone. Our next chance for storms is Monday. The heat builds Tuesday through Thursday. The humidity will make it feel hotter. A front looks likely to dislodge that heat Friday into next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend!

MB