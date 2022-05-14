7Weather- If you were wanting summer-like weather, we’re finally getting it in southern New England!

There will be a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Almost all locations will fall under this temperatures range today. The only exception will be the Cape & the Islands where highs get stuck in the low 70s.

It looks like a sea breeze does not kick in this afternoon. This means Boston will have its first 80º day and will likely get close to the current record high of 86º set back in 1879.

Showers arrive late tonight. By “late” I mean after midnight. There will be a few, lingering showers Sunday morning, and then it will be slow to clear.

Expect more sun than clouds Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will feel humid and there could be a spot shower in the afternoon.

Monday is still warm and muggy. Highs reach into the low 80s. A cold front approaches the region in the evening, but there could be a few storms in the afternoon ahead of the front. The better chance of showers/storms is in the evening and closer to sunset.

Tuesday -Thursday will feel comfortable and temperatures are in the low and mid 70s.