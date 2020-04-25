Warm and Sun-filled Saturday, Showery and Cooler Sunday

This weekend is 50/50 with Saturday being the “pick of the weekend” (and may even be the pick of the 7-day, too).

For today, we’re tracking sun-filled skies and high temperatures warming up into the low 60s inland, mid to upper 50s at the coast due to an onshore breeze that develops this afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds late with overnight lows sliding back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday is dry to start, but the rain returns in the afternoon. We’ll see scattered rain showers with a few pockets of heavy rain. High temperatures Sunday are only into the low 50s, and that’s right before the rain moves in.

Sunday night into Monday is when this system moves slightly off the coast, allowing for the colder air to sink southward on the backside of this system.

That means we’re looking at the possibility of snow showers for the higher elevations into western MA, north-central MA and southern NH. At this point, accumulation is between a coating to an inch (mainly on grassy surfaces).

Monday’s high temperatures only reach into the low 40s (well below normal).

Tuesday is still stuck in the 40s for highs and still a chance for some snow showers mixing with rain as the same system continues to meander just off the coastline. These showers move out by midday.

Wednesday finally brings some drier conditions with highs in the mid to upper 50s, while Thursday and Friday bring back the wet and windy conditions to wrap up the work week.