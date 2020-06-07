Warm and Sunny Start to Week

7Weather- We went from a very warm and humid Saturday with severe storms, to a cooler and comfortable Sunday.

Monday kicks off the week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. It will be a cool start to the day, and then temperatures jump into the low 70s by lunch time. Highs reach into the upper 70s inland, and into the low to mid 70s along the coast. A light southeast wind keeps the coast a bit cooler. It will be a great evening to sit out on the patio with temperatures in the upper 60s by sunset.

A warm front brings in a few extra clouds throughout the first part of Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s inland, and in the mid and upper 70s along the coast.

Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 80s inland. It looks like there could be a southeast wind that keeps the coast a bit cooler. A cold front approaches the area late on Thursday. Most of the day is partly sunny, and then clouds move in late in the afternoon. There could be a few storms in the evening, and then showers move in overnight.

If you take a walk or go out for a run in the next three days, make sure you put on sunscreen. The UV index is very high.