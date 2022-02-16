It’s a cold start this morning but we’ll turn things around this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the lower 40s which is actually a degree or two above average. Wind will really pick up later today as well at 15-25 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

That warm wind will keep us mild overnight, many of us will only fall a few degrees from our highs overnight tonight. Which means tomorrow morning not only will be much more pleasant when you step out the door, but we’re jump starting the temperature climb for Thursday. With a mild start and continually pumping in warm air, we’ll challenge records Thursday.

Get used to the wind, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. We keep that warm wind around Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night wind will increase to damaging levels. The window for damaging wind is about 9pm Thursday to 9am Friday. We’ll stay windy on Friday as the storm exits but that wind will become a cold wind and cause temperatures to plummet on Friday.

A high wind watch is in effect for everyone inside of 128 and south of Boston for that damaging wind potential. Wind in the tan shading could top 60mph Thursday night. This will at some point be upgraded to either a wind advisory or a high wind warning. I would not be shocked if coastal Essex county and east of 95 north of Boston is included in that as well.

Below is our forecast for peak wind gusts between 9pm Thursday until 9am Friday.

The same window of those strong winds (9pm Thursday to 9am Friday) is roughly the same timeframe we’ll watch for rain and pockets of heavy rain to roll through. Rain totals Thursday night to Friday morning will range from 1/2″ to 1″ of water.