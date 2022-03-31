We had a nice March-like day yesterday with sunshine for much of the day and temperatures near 50 degrees. The good news about today is we’ll do even better for our temperatures — most towns will head to the lower 60s, or at least to 60°. The not-so-good news is we have lost that sunshine from yesterday and won’t see much of it this afternoon. Also, expect the wind to return. Southwest winds will pick up to 15-25 mph and gusts 35-40 mph.

Through the day today the clouds will rule. That said, there might be a little hole in the clouds or thinning of the clouds here and there. There’s a lot of really warm air up above the clouds. So while the clouds will block a lot of that from making it to the surface, a little thinning or hole will go a long way. I can’t rule out the slightest chance of a sprinkle or light shower during the daytime today, but the steadier and heavier rain holds off until 10pm tonight.

When the rain comes through tonight, it will bring gusty winds, downpours, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder.

The heavy rain is gone by Friday morning, but Friday will be much like today (precipitation wise). While it’s not a totally dry day, the rain chances will be very minimal. The best chance of rain tomorrow will be the early/mid afternoon, but that doesn’t make it even close to a washout. Once the sun sets, the rain chance will diminish completely.

The daily rain chance for today and tomorrow breaks down like this:

Temperatures on Friday will still be warm, and it will still be windy. As the cold front passes, winds will shift from the southwest today to the west/northwest Friday. We’ll actually have more sunshine for your Friday intermixed with those pop up showers. The cold front will of course bring colder air so our high temperatures Friday will probably peak somewhere in the early afternoon versus the mid to late afternoon. Either way, it’s a warm end to the work week.

And what about the weekend? Overall, it’s good. Not great. Saturday will be the brighter of the two days but you’ll have a breeze to contend with. Temperatures will top out near average which is near 50°. Sunday features more clouds and a some showers in the afternoon/evening but the wind will back down from Saturday.