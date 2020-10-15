Warm and Windy to A Soggy Start Saturday

Mild and breezy weather settles in this afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 70s and winds gust out of the south to around 30mph.

Scattered showers move in tomorrow, becoming a steady, heavier rain at night. Rain totals will likely be beneficial to the tune of 1.0-1.5″, isolated 2″+ across southern New England, adding to the 1-3″ that fell a couple days ago. While we’ll still be in a drought, at least the rain this week has helped chip away at the deficit. Saturday dries out mid to late morning, allowing for a drier afternoon and a nice Sunday, with highs back to near 60 for the second half of the weekend.