Warm and Windy Today

Not bad at all yesterday as highs headed well into the 60s for many of us. Today, we’ll dial it up another notch as highs reach the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. While the weather will be nice and mild, it’ll also be windy this afternoon as winds gust past 25-30mph. Lunch or dinner outside? Just make sure those napkins don’t fly away. The rain chance is limited, but early this evening, a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out.

Tomorrow, we’ll track just an isolated shower through the day, then a round of widespread showers, rumbles of between 6-9pm. That’ll be with a cold front and on the other side of the cold front, much chillier air for Thursday. Gusty breezes are with us too Thursday and Friday.

Saturday kicks off the weekend great, but Sunday is a different story as chilly, gusty easterly breezes and a soaking rain are possible.